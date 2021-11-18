Raptors’ OG Anunoby injured and could be “out for a while”

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will be missing tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz.

But it sounds like it might be the beginning of a longer-term absence.

Per Nick Nurse via Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, OG Anunoby could be out for “a while” for the Raptors as he deals with a hip pointer injury.

OG Anunoby is out vs. Jazz tonight with hip pointer. Per Nurse it ‘could be a while’. Watanabe and Achiuwa also out. Boucher back. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 18, 2021

Raptors PR originally listed Anunoby as questionable yesterday.

It’s not exactly clear when Anunoby suffered the injury, as he played over 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to the Portland Trailblazers.

It’s also unclear exactly how long “a while” is in Nurse’s vocabulary.

We won’t pretend to be medical experts, but Twitter user boberto called our exactly what the standard response of a sports fan is when they see one of their players is dealing with an injury.

For everyone about to Google "Hip Pointer recovery time" let me save you the 30 seconds…1-3 weeks. — boberto (@thebobert) November 18, 2021

Anunoby hasn’t had much chance to rest this year, as his 560 minutes are first in the entire NBA. A consistent Raptors starter in each of the last three seasons, Anunoby’s been pushed into a new leadership role this season.

In 15 games this year, Anunoby is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per night. His points-per-game mark is the highest of his five-season career so far, as he leads the Raptors in scoring.