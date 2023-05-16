Here are the Raptors' odds going into tonight’s NBA draft lottery

For the Toronto Raptors, the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery holds significant importance as they look to rebuild and strengthen their roster.

After a season of ups and downs, Raptors fans are eager to see where their team will land in tonight’s lottery and which potential game-changer they may have the opportunity to select.

With that said, they are by no means favourites to walk away with the opportunity to select generational talent and projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. In fact, they’d be lucky just to end up in the top five.

Why? The Raptors finished their 2022-2023 campaign with a season record of 41 wins and 41 losses. As a result, they fell to 18th place in the league, missing the playoffs by a razor-thin margin by way of a fourth-quarter collapse in the Eastern Conference 9-10 play-in matchup back in April.

They currently hold the second-worst odds of selecting first with a mere 1% chance. The odds of selecting second, third, or fourth overall are 1.1%, 1.2%, and 1.4% respectively.

Mathematically speaking, the most likely selection Toronto ends up with is pick No. 14, of which they have a 92.9% chance of winning at the lottery.

Since their establishment nearly three decades ago, Andrea Bargnani, drafted in 2006, is the Raptors’ only first overall draft pick.

As for who’s most likely to draft Wembanyama, the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs are in a three-way race, each holding a 14% chance of winning the lottery.

For viewers in Canada, tonight’s lottery will be broadcast on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The event can also be streamed on Hulu and Sling TV.