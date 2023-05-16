How to watch and stream the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

With the NBA playoffs in full swing, fans of teams who didn’t make the cut are instead hoping to land somewhere high in the draft order. To do that, they’ll need a little luck from the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, which takes place tonight.

What’s the draft lottery all about?

Though the fans themselves won’t actually see millions of dollars should their team come up victorious, the draft lottery represents the hope of landing a franchise-changing player, usually a can’t-miss prospect that’s a near guarantee to end up an NBA star one day.

While not every player at the top of the draft pans out, it’s the fastest way to landing a franchise cornerstone.

The long list of famous first-overall picks that became superstars includes Shaquille O’Neal (1992), Allen Iverson (1996), Lebron James (2003), and Zion Williamson (2019).

After tonight’s draw is settled, one team will be granted the honour of selecting top prospect and projected first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

First overall pick odds

Detroit Pistons, 14%

Houston Rockets, 14%

San Antonio Spurs, 14%

Charlotte Hornets 12.5%

Portland Trail Blazers, 10.5%

Orlando Magic, 9%

Indiana Pacers, 6.8%

Washington Wizards, 6.7%

Utah Jazz, 4.5%

Dallas Mavericks, 3%

Chicago Bulls, 1.8%

Oklahoma City Thunder, 1.7%

Toronto Raptors, 1%

New Orleans Pelicans, 0.5%

Full odds for each draft lottery position are available at .

How to watch / stream the lottery

For viewers in Canada, tonight’s lottery is broadcast on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT . The event can also be streamed on Hulu and Sling TV.

In the US, it will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+/the ESPN app.

Game 1 of the Western Final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will follow the lottery at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT .