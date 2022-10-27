Raptors mascot surprises Toronto crowd with legendary wrestler Ric Flair (VIDEO)

While they might not have the pull of a Los Angeles or New York market, the Toronto Raptors are never one to be afraid of flexing their “celebrities sitting courtside” muscles.

And who better to flex their muscles than one of the most decorated wrestlers of all time?

During last night’s 119-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto’s mascot (affectionately known as “The Raptor”) introduced Flair sitting courtside to the Toronto faithful during the second quarter.

Ric Flair is in the house at #Raptors game, with “Ric Flair Drip” blasting in the background. pic.twitter.com/zRXdnHRveo — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) October 27, 2022

The Raptors might actually be trying to compete with their building compatriots in Leafs, who brought out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on opening night.

Flair and The Raptor (who was wearing a Flair-esque puffy green coat) then got up and engaged in a little courtside strut akin to Flair’s heyday.

And, of course, the pair belted out Flair’s infamous Woo! though we couldn’t quite see The Raptor’s mouth moving.

Flair, now 73, officially retired from wrestling earlier this year in a match in Nashville, Tennessee.

Throughout his legendary career that began in the early 1970s, he made the WWE Hall of Fame as both an individual and a member of The Four Horsemen foursome while also being a two-time WWF Heavyweight World Champion and winner of the 1992 Royal Rumble.

Flair also got to see a pretty good basketball game, with Gary Trent Jr. leading the way with 27 points for Toronto.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid hit 31 points for Philadelphia but could not overcome the Raptors’ swarming defence.

Toronto and Philly face off in a rematch Friday night at Scotiabank Arena, with tip-off set for 7:30 pm ET.