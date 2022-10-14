SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

The Rock tried getting the wrong Leafs chant going and Toronto didn't know what to think

Finally, The Rock has come back… to Toronto.

And this time, he showed up to a Toronto Maple Leafs game.

Dwayne Johnson surprised fans watching the Leafs game against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, emerging from the concourse tunnel with a microphone in hand.

Rocking a black Maple Leafs jacket, The Rock did his thing.

“What’s up Torontoooooooo???” The Rock yelled out, as only he can.

As the play started up again on the ice, the former pro wrestler turned movie star began leading Leafs fans in a chant for their team.

Just one problem.

“We’re gonna do this right, here we go. Let’s go Leafs! Let’s go Leafs!” The Rock yelled into the microphone.

That may be Leafs chant. But it’s certainly not the Leafs chant.

“Go Leafs go,” is a rather famous chant, so Leafs fans didn’t know what to think. We’re polite in Canada, and The Rock is beloved, so fans went along with it anyway.

After the game, Auston Matthews said even he had no idea The Rock would be making an appearance.

“TV timeout, minding my own business, and The Rock comes flying out of nowhere,” Matthews told reporters. “It was pretty cool. He got the building going pretty good. It’s pretty cool to see a guy like that come by and obviously get the crowd going, was pretty sweet.”

 

“Everyone here at the Maple Leafs organization has been amazing. All the fans who came out have been amazing,” said Johnson, who is in Toronto promoting his new superhero film, Black Adam. “I cannot tell you how grateful I am. It has been too long since I have been back here in Toronto. It feels so good to come back. And the best part about this visit was the energy of the fans, the passion of the fans. That felt so good.”

