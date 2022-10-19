Raptors pick up contract option to keep Malachi Flynn around next season

Malachi Flynn is sticking around with the Toronto Raptors for at least the next two seasons.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors have exercised the fourth-year contract option for Flynn on the morning of their season opener tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors have picked up the fourth-year option on guard Malachi Flynn, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2022

The Raptors later confirmed the option, as well as exercising third-and fourth-year options on Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa, respectively, also for 2022-23.

The option is worth $3.9 million for the 2023-24 season, while he’ll be making $2.145 million during the 2022-23 season.

Flynn, the Raptors’ first-round pick in 2020, had a tough sophomore year, averaging 4.3 points, 1.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 44 games in 2021-22.

But it appears the organization is willing to keep their faith in the 24-year-old point guard, evidenced by comments earlier this summer from Toronto head coach Nick Nurse.

“I really believe there was a window there last year where he was starting to [turn a corner] before an injury sidetracked himself. And I think that a lot of the [players who stay in the rotation] does get determined by injury,” Nurse told reporters at a golf tournament held this summer for his self-titled foundation. “This is a big year for him to step up.”

“Last year [at times] we played [Dalano Banton] in the first half [of games] and [Malachi Flynn] in the second, or something like that. I don’t know why we were doing it, to be honest. But it seemed to be the feel and the right move,” Nurse said. “And they’d both play good, and then we’d be going to the next game and do it again. There will be some sort of that jockeying around [for playing time] next season.” Toronto and Cleveland kick off their respective seasons with a 7:30 pm tipoff tonight, with the game being broadcast on TSN.