Raptors pick up contract option to keep Malachi Flynn around next season
Malachi Flynn is sticking around with the Toronto Raptors for at least the next two seasons.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors have exercised the fourth-year contract option for Flynn on the morning of their season opener tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Raptors have picked up the fourth-year option on guard Malachi Flynn, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2022
The Raptors later confirmed the option, as well as exercising third-and fourth-year options on Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa, respectively, also for 2022-23.
The option is worth $3.9 million for the 2023-24 season, while he’ll be making $2.145 million during the 2022-23 season.
Flynn, the Raptors’ first-round pick in 2020, had a tough sophomore year, averaging 4.3 points, 1.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 44 games in 2021-22.
But it appears the organization is willing to keep their faith in the 24-year-old point guard, evidenced by comments earlier this summer from Toronto head coach Nick Nurse.
“I really believe there was a window there last year where he was starting to [turn a corner] before an injury sidetracked himself. And I think that a lot of the [players who stay in the rotation] does get determined by injury,” Nurse told reporters at a golf tournament held this summer for his self-titled foundation. “This is a big year for him to step up.”
- You might also like:
- Raptors coach Nick Nurse opens up on how he manages stress throughout season