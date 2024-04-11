Raptors team store selling jerseys for just $50

The Toronto Raptors’ official team store is offering quite the discount for its City Edition jerseys after a tough year for the team.

Selling at a price point of just $50, Real Sports Apparel is selling discounted black-and-gold jerseys of five players. Gradey Dick, Gary Trent Jr, Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, and RJ Barrett all have their jerseys for sale, albeit with limited sizing.

The City Edition is an annual tradition for the Raptors. Their current edition of black and gold is a nod to the team’s long-standing partnership with Drake’s October’s Very Own brand.

But with the NHL playoffs around the corner and an influx of Leafs merchandise likely to hit the shelves at Scotiabank Arena, it appears that Real Sports is probably prioritizing getting rid of the products in favour of new Leafs merchandise.

Toronto went just 14-27 at home this season and is set to miss the playoffs for a second consecutive year. Despite the struggles in his first year on the job, Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic is still optimistic about the organization’s outlook in the future.

“We have the best fans in the league. The amount of support and love that we’re receiving night in and night out is unmatched,” Rajakovic said prior to Toronto’s final home game of the season this past Tuesday.

Toronto has a 25-55 overall record and will finish the year 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors close out their regular season this Friday and Sunday with a two-game set in Miami against the Heat.