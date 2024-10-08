NBA GMs think this Raptors veteran will make a great head coach

Toronto Raptors veteran Garrett Temple has long been praised for his basketball IQ by those around the league.

One of the oldest players in the league at age 38, it’s no secret that Temple’s relying more on his brains than his legs in his limited minutes on the floor, and is almost a de facto member of the coaching staff.

Temple, who originally signed with the franchise before last season, was praised throughout the year by coaches and teammates alike for his willingness to help out his younger counterparts.

Playing just 10.7 minutes across 27 games last year for Toronto, it’s clear that Temple’s best days as a top athlete are in the past.

But in the future, it seems like the league’s executives would have no problem hiring him onto their team.

In fact, in the league’s annual NBA GM survey, Temple himself was picked by 20% of those surveyed — so six different general managers — as the best future head coach of any active player.

Here’s the full breakdown of the general manager’s opinions of the best future NBA head coaches currently in the league:

1. Chris Paul, San Antonio – 30%

2. Garrett Temple, Toronto – 20%

3. Mike Conley, Minnesota – 13%

T-4. TJ McConnell, Indiana – 7%

T-4. Fred VanVleet, Houston – 7%

Honourable mentions were Harrison Barnes, San Antonio; Bradley Beal, Phoenix; Jalen Brunson, New York; Jrue Holiday, Boston; Al Horford, Boston; Tyus Jones, Phoenix; and Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia.

A pair of ex-Raptors point guards, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, also got a few votes of recognition, perhaps from Toronto general manager Bobby Webster himself.

Temple was just one of two people in the Raptors organization to receive recognition, with Pat Delany receiving an honourable mention as one of the best assistant coaches in the league.

While we can’t be certain about how much time Temple has left up in the NBA, he shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a job in the league if he wants one after he retires.