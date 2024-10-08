Scottie Barnes back with Raptors after birth of his child

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes had a pretty good reason for missing work last week.

Today, the news was officially reported for why the 23-year-old was excused for a personal matter that caused him to miss much of the team’s training camp and their first preseason game.

“Scottie Barnes missed some time because he welcomed a baby into the world,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned on today’s episode of The Hoop Collective podcast.

Barnes was still in attendance and signing autographs for fans in Montreal this past weekend during Toronto’s first exhibition contest, but he did not suit up.

News of Barnes’ child first came out in September, although the details are a bit private. Last month, a screenshot of an Instagram post from user @alyssaraeholmes (Alyssa Rae Holmes) started circulating online, with Barnes commenting “Life with you,” followed by a heart emoji. With Holmes’ account private and Barnes not sharing any photos so far himself, more information is limited, but we’ll keep an eye out for baby pictures if they do come out.

Barnes is heading into his fourth pro season, having been selected at fourth overall by Toronto in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Florida State. He’s looking to make his second All-Star Game this season after being named to the team for the first time in 2024.

For Raptors fans, new babies of their star players have historically brought good luck to the franchise. Longtime fans of the team would remember the birth of Fred VanVleet Jr. during the 2019 NBA playoffs, who was often pointed to as a good luck charm for the franchise on the way to their first and only championship.

While the pressure might not be on Barnes and his new kid to will the team to a championship just yet, that child will at least have pretty good genes on their way to a possible future in pro sports, basketball or otherwise.