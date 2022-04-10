Raptors fans laugh off rumour the Lakers will snatch Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse to the Los Angeles Lakers? Get real.

The Lakers went through a hellish campaign, missing out on the NBA’s postseason altogether and are going to finish 11th in the Western Conference.

Multiple reports have suggested head coach Frank Vogel is on his way out the door, just two seasons removed from an NBA championship with the team in 2020.

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney reported that “one Eastern Conference executive” believes the Lakers will push to sign the Raptors head coach Nurse as the team’s next boss this offseason.

“I would expect the Lakers to at least ask about Nick Nurse,” the executive told Deveney.

Nurse is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But Raptors fans weren’t buying the rumour at all though, shooting it down in the replies to a tweet from @TheNBACentral.

Nurse has a record of 186-121 in his coaching career with the Raptors, including winning NBA coach of the year honours in the 2019-20 season.

Entertaining the rumour for a second, let’s break down three quick reasons why it wouldn’t make much sense for Nurse to take the Lakers’ job.

Instability: Nurse has lived in Toronto since 2013, where he joined the team as an assistant before being named head coach in 2018. Why leave a great situation for one where you’re coming in as the new guy expected to fix everything?

Nurse has lived in Toronto since 2013, where he joined the team as an assistant before being named head coach in 2018. Why leave a great situation for one where you’re coming in as the new guy expected to fix everything? Money: MLSE has shown they’re willing to pay big for off-court talent, including a reported $15 million per year salary for team president Masai Ujiri. Whatever package the Lakers offer, Toronto could likely match.

MLSE has shown they’re willing to pay big for off-court talent, including a reported $15 million per year salary for team president Masai Ujiri. Whatever package the Lakers offer, Toronto could likely match. Competitiveness: The Raptors are slated to finish at least 15 wins ahead of the Lakers in the standings this season. Doesn’t that say it all?

“[The Raptors] are not going to let him go,” the executive conceded to Deveney. “But it makes him look better and Klutch look better if they are asking for him, right? So yeah, I would not be surprised to see the Lakers ask about him but more as a favor to Klutch. Maybe they won’t because he is so far out of reach. But, you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours, that is how things work.”

Breathe easy, Raptors fans.

Nurse to the Lakers doesn’t make much sense at all, even if they do make any sort of approach to him.