Raptors' draft position secured for one of their first-round picks

While they’re still awaiting the results of next month’s NBA Draft Lottery, the Toronto Raptors found out at least one piece of information about where they’ll be picking this June.

On Monday, Toronto found out the first-round pick they received from Indiana as part of the Pascal Siakam trade will be 19th overall in this year’s draft.

With four different teams holding 47-35 records on the season, the NBA ran a tiebreaker draw yesterday to determine the final draft seeding. Toronto could’ve picked as high as 16th, but found out they’d gotten the short end of the stick in the tiebreaker draw.

Toronto’s own pick is set to go to San Antonio this year as part of the Jakob Poeltl trade executed in February 2023, but it is top-six protected, meaning it’s contingent on the upcoming draft lottery results. Toronto finished the season with a record of 27-55, sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA Draft is set for June 26 and 27, taking place over two days in New York, while the draft lottery will take place on May 12.

“Any way it goes we will be grateful, we’ll be happy,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said at last week’s end-of-season media availability about the draft lottery. “I don’t go into any situation in the NBA draft or free agency thinking negative anything about it… As long as I am there, I’ll work the best possible way I can here to win, to build this team, to grow because it is pride for me.”