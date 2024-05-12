Raptors lose their first round pick after 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

The Toronto Raptors have found out at least one piece of their fate for this offseason.

After the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, the Toronto Raptors will be conveying their first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs.

With the sixth-best odds at landing first overall, the pick originally held by Toronto will now be eighth overall, with the Spurs landing the rights to the pick.

Toronto’s pick was set to go to San Antonio this year as part of the Jakob Poeltl trade executed in February 2023, but it is top-six protected. If Toronto’s pick landed inside the top six, they would’ve kept it and would have sent their 2025 first-round pick to the Spurs instead.

The Spurs also landed the fourth overall pick.

The Atlanta Hawks landed the first overall pick, while the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets rounded out the top three picks.

Toronto will be picking at 19th overall with a pick obtained from the Pascal Siakam trade with the Indiana Pacers earlier this season, as well as a second-round pick that originally belonged to the Detroit Pistons slated to be 31st overall.

The Raptors most recently had a top-five pick in 2021, when they selected Scottie Barnes fourth overall. Barnes was Toronto’s representative at the event this year. They’ve selected first overall once in their history, when they selected Andrea Bargnani in 2007.

The draft will be held on June 26 and 27 in New York at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here were the odds at the first overall pick heading into Sunday:

Detroit Pistons: 14%

Washington Wizards: 14%

Charlotte Hornets: 13.3%

Portland Trail Blazers: 13.2%

San Antonio Spurs: 10.5%

Toronto Raptors: 9%

Memphis Grizzlies: 7.5%

Utah Jazz: 6%

Brooklyn Nets (to Houston Rockets): 4.5%

Atlanta Hawks: 3%

Chicago Bulls: 2%

Houston Rockets: 1.5%

Sacramento Kings: 0.8%

Golden State Warriors: 0.7%

Top prospects for this year’s draft include Alex Sarr from the Perth Wildcats, Stephon Castle from UConn, Zaccharie Risacher from JL Bourg, Nikola Topicf from KK Mega Basket, and Rob Dillingham from Kentucky.