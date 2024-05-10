How to watch and stream the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

Less than a week after the San Jose Sharks won the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, the NBA will be holding their version of the annual event this weekend.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set for Sunday, May 12, which might coincide right with your Mother’s Day plans.

The NBA Draft Lottery is set for 3 pm ET and will be available in Canada on TSN4 as well as NBA TV.

The current going rate for a TSN subscription is C$19.99 monthly or C$199 annually.

In the United States, the draft lottery will be shown on ESPN2 and NBATV.

Unlike last year’s draft with Victor Wembanyama as the clear-cut first-overall pick, a whole host of prospects have a shot at being taken at No. 1.

Here are the full odds for Sunday’s draft lottery, with the Raptors holding the sixth-best odds of winning first overall:

Detroit Pistons: 14%

Washington Wizards: 14%

Charlotte Hornets: 13.3%

Portland Trail Blazers: 13.2%

San Antonio Spurs: 10.5%

Toronto Raptors: 9%

Memphis Grizzlies: 7.5%

Utah Jazz: 6%

Brooklyn Nets (to Houston Rockets): 4.5%

Atlanta Hawks: 3%

Chicago Bulls: 2%

Houston Rockets: 1.5%

Sacramento Kings: 0.8%

Golden State Warriors: 0.7%

Toronto’s pick is set to go to San Antonio this year as part of the Jakob Poeltl trade executed in February 2023, but it is top-six protected, meaning it’s contingent on the upcoming draft lottery results. If Toronto’s pick lands inside the top six, they’ll keep it, and send their 2025 first-round pick to the Spurs instead.

“Any way it goes, we will be grateful, we will be happy,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in his end-of-season media availability. “If we’re not in the top six, we have our pick next year. If we are in the top six, you go out and find the best guy or find whatever transaction there is to make the best use out of it. I don’t go into any situation in the NBA draft or free agency thinking [negatively].”