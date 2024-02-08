The Toronto Raptors are parting ways with Spencer Dinwiddie.

Today, shortly after acquiring him from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a deal for Thad Young and Dennis Schroder, it was reported by the Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Raptors would be waiving the 30-year-old point guard.

The Raptors would’ve had to pay a $1.5 million bonus to Dinwiddie if he hit a games-played threshold. He is in the final year of his contract, a three-year deal worth $54 million.

To avoid a $1.5M upcoming contract bonus for games played, the Toronto Raptors are planning to waive Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Major new entry to the NBA’s buyout market who will be coveted by several playoff teams. pic.twitter.com/ec3oVEBmCZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

Dinwiddie has averaged 12.6 points, six assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 48 games this season for Brooklyn. The Raptors would have been Dinwiddie’s fifth NBA team, having also played for the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards before his time in Brooklyn.

The Raptors made two trades on deadline day, also acquiring Kelly Olynyk and Ochoa Agbaji from the Utah Jazz.