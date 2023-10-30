Raptors will be getting a dark court for select home games this season

The Toronto Raptors will be getting a one-of-a-kind court for a pair of home games this season.

While the team already made a few subtle tweaks to their regular home court this season, Toronto will be debuting a completely different court for their two NBA in-season tournament group stage home games.

For the Raptors’ two games against Boston on November 17 and Chicago on November 24, Scotiabank Arena will be using a dark grey and gold colour scheme, a complete departure from the team’s usual red-and-black look.

The court also features Toronto’s classic “We The North” slogan on one sideline, with the NBA logo on the opposite side next to the scorer’s table.

While Toronto has had various specialty courts in the past for Drake-themed OVO nights, this new look is part of the NBA’s initiative to make the first year of the NBA’s in-season tournament games have a different visual feel from a typical regular-season contest.

All 30 teams have redesigned their courts for their respective in-season tournament home games, which takes place across November and December, culminating in the NBA Cup final on December 9 in Las Vegas.

“We just had to separate these games from all other games,” Christopher Arena, the NBA’s head of on-court and brand partnerships, said to ESPN. “You have to turn the channel and know right away, this is different.”

Toronto will also get to see the in-season courts of Orlando and Brooklyn as they face those teams on the road. For a full look at all the new designs, click here.