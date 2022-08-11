So your kid thinks they can dance? The perfect opportunity awaits as the Toronto Raptors are holding auditions for this year’s “Lil Ballas” dance team.

This season, your child can be dancing on the home court of the 2019 NBA champions!

Auditions are being held on Sunday, September 11 at Evolution Dance Studio, located at 10557 Keele Street in Vaughan, Ontario.

The team is looking for dedicated, hardworking hip-hop dancers ages 9 to 13 with outgoing personalities, and a recommended minimum of three years of dance experience. Ideally, candidates will be able to pick up the choreography quickly, as they will be taught a hip-hop dance routine for the audition.

Dancers are encouraged to bring some flare and creativity, and “show off tumbling and/or breakdancing skills,” per the website. Those who audition will be judged based on dance ability, style, enthusiasm, and experience.

In terms of attire for the audition, comfortable dancewear and non-marking indoor running shoes are encouraged.

For those interested in getting some practice and a little warm up in, pre-audition workshops will be held August 27 and August 28 at Markham Theatre from 11 am to 3 pm, and you can register here.

Those who make it in the “Lil Ballas” dance team will be required to attend 10 to 15 mandatory team rehearsals from September through April, held every Sunday afternoon in Markham.

The Lil Ballas Dance Team will have the opportunity to perform at up to 15 Raptors home games this year, along with home playoff games.

Interested applicants are welcome to submit a dance resume with their application audition form. The application audition form can be found here, and is required to be completed along with the waiver form prior to one’s arrival.

Individuals auditioning are also asked to register on-site 20 minutes prior to their audition time.

AUDITION TIMES:

10 am: 9 year olds

10:30 am: 10 year olds

11:15 am: 11 year olds

Noon: 12 year olds

12:30 pm: 13 year olds

FINALS: 1:30 to 3:30 pm (be prepared to stay longer if needed)

Those selected for the final round of auditions will be invited to return between 1:30 and 3:30 pm.



Lil Ballas Dance Team Audition

When: September 11

Where: Evolution Dance Studio — 10557 Keele Street, Vaughan, Ontario

Website: nba.com/raptors/lil-ballas-audition