Raptors' Dalano Banton returns to Rexdale to run a kids' basketball camp

Toronto Raptors rookie Dalano Banton has developed into a quick fan favourite this season.

A native of Toronto, Banton’s fast pace of play and off-court personality has endeared him to the fanbase since being taken in this past summer’s draft.

Perhaps most of all, people relate to Banton’s success while growing up in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood.

Banton returned to his old gym at the Rexdale Community Hub this week for a basketball clinic, dubbed the Dalano Banton Skills Academy.

Shoutout Everyone Who Came Out, 1st Annual Skills Academy ❤️❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/iMuIYuOcPo — Dubber Don (@DALANOBANTON) November 30, 2021

“Having success is just kind of sacrificing the things you think are distractions,” Banton said to the attendees of the camp. “Use what you have for motivation; I use my neighbourhood. I use you guys to push me and keep going. Thank you guys for coming out; I’m going to have some fun. Let’s have some fun. Let’s go!”

Banton even offered up a lucky kid a PlayStation 5 console.

After it was unsure exactly what his role with the team would be this season, Banton finds a nice spot within head coach Nick Nurse’s rotation, bringing in some energy off the bench. He’s played in all 21 of the team’s games this season, averaging 12.9 minutes, 4.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.4 steals per game.