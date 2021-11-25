The Toronto Raptors have put out a call to showcase local creators and artists at their games.

For the second year in a row, the team has announced the Welcome Toronto Creators Program supporting local talent in partnership with OVO.

“Our Creators program’s goal is to uplift and mentor BIPOC youth creators who represent the multicultural DNA of the city of Toronto,” the Raptors said in a release.

The Raptors encourage “local BIPOC, non-binary/women creators and artists between the ages of 16 and 29” to apply.

Each finalist will have their story and art posted to the team’s social media platforms and presented nationally during the broadcast.

Three artists will be selected, “mentored and connected with the Toronto Raptors’ creative resources” in an incubator program.

Last year’s winners included Julius Campbell, a visual artist/ illustrator, Trae Nguyen, a videographer/producer, and Hannah Flores, a spoken word artist.

The three games for this year’s spotlights are on Saturday, February 12 against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, March 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers, and Sunday, April 3 against the Miami Heat.

Interested applicants can apply through NBA.com from Monday, November 29, until December 10.