Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher might share a pretty similar name to Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard, but that’s pretty much where the similarities end for the two.

Broussard went viral this past week for some words he said this week when discussing the Raptors’ chances of landing Kevin Durant in a trade.

“Great city, but it’s not America, and you feel it when you’re there,” Broussard said on Monday’s edition of First Things First. “Especially as an African American, it’s a different situation than African Americans are used to being in… I’ve talked to people in that organization pre-Ujiri about can they keep African American superstars there?”

Many people were quick to point out how Toronto is widely known as one of the world’s most multicultural cities, while it’s also odd to reference what the Raptors’ culture may have been like prior to Masai Ujiri’s tenure, which was nine years ago. Broussard then addressed his comments in a tweet on Tuesday. “I never said Blacks are ‘treated worse in Toronto’ than in America,” Broussard said. “Never! That’s ridiculous. I said living there is different and ‘not the same as living in America for Blacks.’ Very diverse city, but just 8% Black. I love visiting Toronto. Visiting.”

I never said Blacks are “treated worse in Toronto” than in America. Never! That’s ridiculous. I said living there is different and “not the same as living in America for Blacks.” Very diverse city. But just 8% Black. I love visiting Toronto. Visiting. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 5, 2022

But Boucher kept his reply pretty simple, calling Boucher a “goofy-ass boy” on his Instagram story.

Boucher recently one-upped with the Raptors on a reported three-year contract.

Outside of one game with the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18, Boucher has spent his whole NBA career with the Raptors after going undrafted out of Oregon. Born in St. Lucia, Boucher grew up in Montreal before moving to New Mexico Junior College.

“I love Toronto,” Boucher said during April’s end of season Raptors’ media availability. “Toronto did a lot for me. From the young player I was when I came here to who I am now, I owe it all to Toronto.”

Boucher wasn’t the only Raptor to address the comments, with former Toronto player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson also weighing in.

“Yeaaaa this a stretch… Canadians love you like you grew up there,” Hollis-Jefferson tweeted. “He’s tripping.”

Meanwhile, Norman Powell also addressed the comments with a single cap, implying there wasn’t any truth to Broussard’s statements.