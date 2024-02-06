7 Raptors who could be on the move before NBA trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors could look a little different this time next week.

It’s no secret that the Raptors could be active ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, with team president Masai Ujiri alluding to more trades on the way at a press conference last month.

And though the team has already sent off four players — Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn — in trades so far this season, there are still plenty of others that could be on the move for Toronto by the end of the week.

Here’s a look at seven players the Raptors could trade by Thursday for one reason or another:

1. Gary Trent Jr.

Age: 25

Contract: Three years, $51.4 million (expires 2023-24)

2023-24 stats: 11.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists

Gary Trent Jr. has been in and out of Toronto’s starting lineup over the last two seasons, having joined the team via trade from Portland for Norman Powell in 2021. A shoot-first guard, Trent is shooting .422 from three-point range this season, the best mark of his career to date.

2. Bruce Brown Jr.

Age: 27

Contract: Two years, $45 million (expires 2024-25, club option for next season)

2023-24 stats: 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists

If you listen to or watch just about any rumour-focused NBA show this season, they’re probably clamouring for another Bruce Brown Jr. trade. The versatile wing who was a part of the Denver Nuggets’ 2023 NBA championship roster, Brown has been widely reported as coveted league-wide for his second trade this season after he initially came to Toronto as part of the Pascal Siakam deal.

3. Thad Young

Age: 35

Contract: Two years, $16 million (expires 2023-24)

2023-24 stats: 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists

The second-oldest player on the Raptors this season behind Garrett Temple, Thad Young is currently in his 15th NBA season. Though he’s more likely to be traded for either salary reasons or his off-court leadership, Young is no stranger to trades: he’s already been part of five in his NBA career so far.

4. Dennis Schroder

Age: 30

Contract: Two years, $26 million (expires 2024-25)

2023-24 stats: 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists

Dennis Schroder has played the second-most minutes of any Raptors player this season, but that experience is why he could be valuable to a contending team. During stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder, Schroder has suited up in 68 NBA playoff games over the course of his career.

5. Chris Boucher

Age: 31

Contract: Three years, $35.2 million (expires 2024-25)

2023-24 stats: 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists

The current longest-tenured Raptor after the departure of Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher is the only player left on the team who was a member of the 2019 championship-winning roster. Boucher would be a back-of-the-rotation player for most teams looking to add an extra piece to their mix for the next season-and-a-half.

6. Jakob Poeltl

Age: 28

Contract: Four years, $78 million (expires 2026-27, player option final year)

2023-24 stats: 10.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists

While the Raptors were hopeful Jakob Poeltl would become a piece that would help them vault back toward the upper echelon of NBA teams, that hasn’t quite been the case. He is, however, the NBA’s current field-goal percentage leader this year, shooting .696 from the field, with all 270 of his attempts coming from two-point range.

7. Otto Porter Jr.

Age: 30

Contract: Two years, $12.3 million (expires 2023-24)

2023-24 stats: 2.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists

For a second consecutive year, Otto Porter Jr. has struggled to stay healthy for Toronto and would be more likely to be included in a trade due to salary reasons than his on-court performance. However, given that he was a key player for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA championship run, perhaps there’s some hope that the Porter Jr. of old can be unlocked.