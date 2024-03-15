Raptors giving Barrett "as much time as he needs" after brother's death

The Toronto Raptors are giving forward RJ Barrett room to grieve after the shocking loss of a family member.

Barrett’s younger brother Nathan passed away earlier this week, with the 23-year-old leaving the team on Tuesday to return to Toronto to be with his family.

“We don’t have any timetable [for his return],” Rajakovic told reporters about Barrett in his pregame press conference. “He’s going to take as much time as he needs.”

With reports of the death first surfacing on social media, the Raptors later confirmed the news in a joint statement with Canada Basketball. RJ and Nathan’s father, Rowan, is the general manager of the Canadian men’s national team.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son and brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett, who passed away on Tuesday, March 12, surrounded by his family, church and friends,” the joint statement read. “While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together. Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable, and driven. During this difficult time, our family would like to ask for privacy but greatly appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers that we have been receiving. Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts.”

Rajakovic added that the death has “shook up” the entire Raptors organization and the Canadian basketball community.

“Everybody’s affected,” Rajakovic added. “Players and coaches, all of us are in touch with RJ and his family. They know we’re here for them. They know how much we love them, and they’re gonna get any kind of support that we can offer.”

The Raptors hit the floor this weekend for a two-game home-and-home set against the Orlando Magic, with a game Friday night in Toronto before heading to Florida for a rematch on Sunday.