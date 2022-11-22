Over half of Raptors' roster injured after latest Scottie Barnes news

You can add Scottie Barnes to the Raptors’ list of growing injuries.

Today, the second-year forward Barnes became the ninth Raptors player to hit the injury report in recent weeks.

Barnes is day to day with a left knee sprain, per TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, reporting that Barnes did not practice with the team today.

He is currently questionable for tomorrow’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets, taking place at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors aren’t sure when Barnes initially hurt his knee, whether it was in the Atlanta game or before that. Nurse doesn’t think it’s “terribly bad” but they’ll see how he progresses. He’s listed as questionable vs Brooklyn tomorrow but it sounds like he’ll miss some time. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 22, 2022

In his second year in the league, Barnes has averaged 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 16 games for the Raptors this season.

The Raptors “aren’t sure when Barnes initially hurt his knee, whether it was in the Atlanta game [on Saturday night] or before that,” per Lewenberg, although he doesn’t believe the injury is “terribly bad” either.

Barnes had been down on the floor in the second half of Saturday night’s game, the Raptors’ most recent contest, but returned to action as he played 46 minutes in an overtime loss to the Hawks.

In addition to Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, Otto Porter Jr., Precious Achiuwa, and Justin Champagnie are all listed as out, while Chris Boucher is listed as day-to-day.

Gary Trent Jr. is no longer listed on the team’s injury report, but did miss the last two games.

Lewenberg added that the Raptors “hope” Siakam will be back in the Raptors lineup “sometime next week,” with four games Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday against Cleveland, New Orleans, Brooklyn, and Orlando.

Siakam has been out since November 4 with a groin injury suffered against Dallas following a slip on a wet floor at the Mavericks’ American Airlines Center.

The plan is for Pascal Siakam (groin) to ramp up in practice later this week, hopefully be cleared for contact over the weekend, and then the hope is to have him back in the lineup sometime next week. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 22, 2022

Having missed two games earlier this month, starting point guard Fred VanVleet is back with the team, although he did tell reporters after Wednesday’s game against Miami that he still feels “like shit” as of last week while recovering from a non-COVID illness.

The Raptors face off against the Nets tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.