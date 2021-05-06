This $2.3M Queen Street storefront has a jaw-dropping apartment inside

In Toronto’s world of new builds and identical condos, finding a property that is truly unique can seem like an impossible task. But this recently listed Victorian storefront apartment combo on Queen Street is the real deal.

The 128-year-old building, located at 234 Queen Street East, hit the market earlier this month for $2,300,000, and it may have one of the most interesting interiors of any property on the market right now. On the main floor is a large retail space with bright red and purple walls that looks like it could easily be home to a psychic or oddities shop.

As cool as the storefront is, it’s the recently renovated two-storey apartment behind it that’s even more jaw-dropping. The exposed brick continues into the big modern kitchen, which is across from a large living space and formal dining room with wainscotted walls.

Upstairs there’s a massive bedroom with a round floor-to-ceiling window. The luxurious ensuite bathroom lives up to the rest of the space too.

“This property’s renovation has certainly increased the value, even if it is only one bedroom,” Zoocasa agent Ivan Kalinin told Daily Hive. “It is extremely spacious upstairs. It is also very attractive to anyone looking to live in the centre of the city, but perhaps shies away from condos.”

This property hasn’t been on the market since 2004, when it was sold to the current owners for $405,000. When it comes to knowing just how much the property is actually worth now, things get a little tricky.

“In terms of the pricing strategy, we usually look at comparables, but properties such as this one are quite different from one another, and there are not that many of them on the market,” Kalinin said. “For that reason, a prospective buyer would probably use an income approach to calculate the cap rate of the property on top of a direct comparison to similar properties, and see if it would be worth the investment.”

In January, the nearby 211 Queen Street sold for $1,811,000 but was notably a bit smaller than the newly for-sale property.

“There is also another similar property for sale just across the street from it at 181 Queen Street East,” Kalinin said. “The property has similar square footage, but the lot is quite a bit smaller, and the property is not as well-renovated as this one.

“With that said, they have been on the market for $1,499,000 for over 40 days now. If the difference between the two lies solely in cosmetic renovations, 234 Queen Street might actually help their neighbours sell before receiving any offers themselves.”

Whoever does end up buying 234 Queen will enjoy not only the stunning apartment and storefront but the great neighbourhood too.

“The location has immediate access to streetcars but also has the prospect of it being right on the subway line, which is planned to be put in place around 2030 and would connect the Exhibition Place and Leslieville,” Kalinin said.

“The neighbourhood itself has been slowly gentrifying for years. From the geographic standpoint, it’s literally minutes from St. Lawrence Market, Financial District, Ryerson and is down the street from the legendary Kim’s Convenience.”