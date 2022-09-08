Remembering Queen Elizabeth's 14 royal tours of Ontario during her reign
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday.
According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
During her 70-year reign, Her Majesty visited Canada 22 times, with 14 of those trips bringing her to Ontario.
From her first visit to Canada as Queen in 1957 to her final trip in 2010, here’s a look back at each visit Queen Elizabeth II made to Ontario.
1957 Royal Tour
Dates: October 12 to 16 (Four days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Ottawa and Hull
- To open the 1st Session of the 23rd Parliament
1959 Royal Tour
Dates: June 18 to August 1 (45 days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Tour of Canada (all provinces and territories included)
- To open the St-Lawrence Seaway
1964 Royal Tour
Dates: October 5 to 13 (Eight days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Ottawa, Charlottetown, and Quebec City
- To attend the Centenary of the Confederation Conferences
1967 Royal Tour
Dates: June 29 to July 5
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Ottawa and Montréal
- To attend ceremonies relating to Centennial Anniversary
- To visit Expo ’67
1973 Royal Tour
Dates: June 25 to July 5 (11 days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Toronto, Cobourg, Kingston, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, London, St. Catherines, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Scarborough, Brampton, Malton, Ontario; Charlottetown, Summerside, Mount Carmel, PEI; Regina, Saskatchewan; Calgary, Alberta
- To participate in events marking the RCMP centennial
- To mark the centennial of PEI in Confederation
- To mark the tercentenary of Kingston
1973 Royal Tour
Dates: July 31 to August 4 (Four days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Ottawa
- To attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
1977 Royal Tour
Dates: October 14 to 19 (Fives days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Ottawa
- On the occasion of her Silver Jubilee Year
- To open the 3rd session of 30th parliament
1982 Royal Tour
Dates: April 15 to 19 (Four days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Ottawa
- To proclaim the Constitution Act of 1982
1984 Royal Tour
Dates: September 24 to October 7 (13 days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Dieppe, Shediac, Moncton, Fredericton, Sackville, and Riverview, New Brunswick; Ottawa, Morrisburg, Cornwall, Prescott, Kingston, Amherstview, Windsor, Brantford, and Sudbury, Ontario; Winnipeg, Dauphin, Brandon, and Dugald, Manitoba
- To participate in the Bicentennial of New Brunswick
- To participate in the Bicentennial of Ontario
- To attend the official opening of Science North
1990 Royal Tour
Dates: June 27 to July 1 (Five days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Ottawa, Calgary, and Reed Deer
- To present the new Queen’s Colour to the Calgary Highlanders
1992 Royal Tour
Dates: June 30 to July 2 (Three days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Ottawa and Hull
- To celebrate 125th anniversary of Confederation and her Ruby Jubilee
1997 Royal Tour
Dates: June 23 to July 2 (10 days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- London, Stratford, Brantford, Toronto, North Bay, Petawawa, and Ottawa, Ontario; St. John’s, Bonavista, NorthWest River, Shetshatshiu, and Happy Valley, Newfoundland and Labrador
- To mark the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Newfoundland
- To view damage from floods
2002 Royal Tour
Dates: October 4 to 15 (12 days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Toronto, Oakville, and Hamilton, Ontario; Iqaluit, Nunavut; Victoria and Vancouver, British Columbia; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Fredericton, Sussex, and Moncton, New Brunswick
- To mark her Golden Jubilee
2010 Royal Tour
Dates: June 28 to July 6 (Nine days)
Places visited during the tour/duties done:
- Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax, and Winnipeg
- Took part in festivities for Canada Day on Parliament Hill
- Toured the Canadian Museum of Nature