Remembering Queen Elizabeth's 14 royal tours of Ontario during her reign

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

During her 70-year reign, Her Majesty visited Canada 22 times, with 14 of those trips bringing her to Ontario.

From her first visit to Canada as Queen in 1957 to her final trip in 2010, here’s a look back at each visit Queen Elizabeth II made to Ontario.

1957 Royal Tour

Dates: October 12 to 16 (Four days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Ottawa and Hull

To open the 1st Session of the 23rd Parliament

1959 Royal Tour

Dates: June 18 to August 1 (45 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Tour of Canada (all provinces and territories included)

To open the St-Lawrence Seaway

1964 Royal Tour

Dates: October 5 to 13 (Eight days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Ottawa, Charlottetown, and Quebec City

To attend the Centenary of the Confederation Conferences

1967 Royal Tour

Dates: June 29 to July 5

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Ottawa and Montréal

To attend ceremonies relating to Centennial Anniversary

To visit Expo ’67

1973 Royal Tour

Dates: June 25 to July 5 (11 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Toronto, Cobourg, Kingston, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, London, St. Catherines, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Scarborough, Brampton, Malton, Ontario; Charlottetown, Summerside, Mount Carmel, PEI; Regina, Saskatchewan; Calgary, Alberta

To participate in events marking the RCMP centennial

To mark the centennial of PEI in Confederation

To mark the tercentenary of Kingston

1973 Royal Tour

Dates: July 31 to August 4 (Four days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Ottawa

To attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

1977 Royal Tour

Dates: October 14 to 19 (Fives days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Ottawa

On the occasion of her Silver Jubilee Year

To open the 3rd session of 30th parliament

1982 Royal Tour

Dates: April 15 to 19 (Four days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Ottawa

To proclaim the Constitution Act of 1982

1984 Royal Tour

Dates: September 24 to October 7 (13 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Dieppe, Shediac, Moncton, Fredericton, Sackville, and Riverview, New Brunswick; Ottawa, Morrisburg, Cornwall, Prescott, Kingston, Amherstview, Windsor, Brantford, and Sudbury, Ontario; Winnipeg, Dauphin, Brandon, and Dugald, Manitoba

To participate in the Bicentennial of New Brunswick

To participate in the Bicentennial of Ontario

To attend the official opening of Science North

1990 Royal Tour

Dates: June 27 to July 1 (Five days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Ottawa, Calgary, and Reed Deer

To present the new Queen’s Colour to the Calgary Highlanders

1992 Royal Tour

Dates: June 30 to July 2 (Three days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Ottawa and Hull

To celebrate 125th anniversary of Confederation and her Ruby Jubilee

1997 Royal Tour

Dates: June 23 to July 2 (10 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

London, Stratford, Brantford, Toronto, North Bay, Petawawa, and Ottawa, Ontario; St. John’s, Bonavista, NorthWest River, Shetshatshiu, and Happy Valley, Newfoundland and Labrador

To mark the 500th anniversary of the discovery of Newfoundland

To view damage from floods

2002 Royal Tour

Dates: October 4 to 15 (12 days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done:

Toronto, Oakville, and Hamilton, Ontario; Iqaluit, Nunavut; Victoria and Vancouver, British Columbia; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Fredericton, Sussex, and Moncton, New Brunswick

To mark her Golden Jubilee

2010 Royal Tour

Dates: June 28 to July 6 (Nine days)

Places visited during the tour/duties done: