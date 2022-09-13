Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, people worldwide continue to mourn and pay their respects. For Torontonians looking to partake in an in-person service, an official memorial ceremony will take place next week.

The Cathedral Church of St. James, located at 106 King Street East, has announced that a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 20 at 3 pm, following Her Royal Highnesses state funeral in London on Monday.

The service is being held by The National Anglican Church of Canada, with limited seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“St. James Cathedral joins in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We offer our prayers for the royal family and all who mourn the death of Her Majesty,” the cathedral said in a statement on its official website.

For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed online.

An official book of condolences will be available at the cathedral for signing, meanwhile online condolences can also be shared and viewed on the Government of Canada’s website.

Today, the government announced Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19 will be a federal holiday.