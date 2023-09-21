NewsCrime

Vehicles on Ontario highway fail to stop after striking woman who fell from overpass

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
|
Sep 21 2023, 3:10 pm
Jim Reed/Shutterstock

One woman is dead after falling from the QEW overpass near St. Catharines, Ontario, on Wednesday night.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the female victim fell from the overpass of Glendale Avenue onto the QEW and was struck by “multiple vehicles” at approximately 10:30 pm.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and none of the vehicles that struck her stayed at the scene or spoke with investigators.

Police did not provide any additional information on the woman’s age or city of residence.

Investigators do not believe that any foul play was involved in the situation, and are appealing to anyone who may have been at the scene to come forward with any relevant dashcam footage.

The investigation is ongoing, and all lanes on the QEW opened back up before 10 am on Thursday.

