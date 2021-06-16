Pusateri’s now delivers groceries and meal kits to cottage destinations

With cottage season in our midst, Pusateri’s has announced they have resumed their cottage delivery service this month and will now serve five destinations.

Cottage-goers in Innisfil, Gravenhurst, Bala, Port Carling and Bracebridge are now able to place grocery orders, including meal kits and catering, all summer.

Customers must place their orders online and select “Cottage (Thursdays)” as the delivery method. Then select the pick-up location and take note of the time window for each location to meet the delivery van.

Deliveries are made every Thursday and are free on orders over $350 before tax, or for $39.99.

Spots for deliveries fill up quickly and both grocery and grocery box orders are due every Wednesday by 12 pm. Meal kits and catering orders require 48 hours’ notice and are due by Monday at midnight.

If you’re unable to find an item, call Pusateri’s at 416-785-9100 or their toll-free number, 1-855-785-9100. Can’t call? You can also email them at [email protected] with your confirmation number.