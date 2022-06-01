GTA realtor uses puppet music video to sell "My Mom's House" (VIDEO)

Toronto realtors have been known to use some unique marketing tactics to sell a house. But a puppet-infused music video is arguably a first.

Arty Basinski of Real Estate By Bike has done just that to showcase his latest listing.

In the music video-slash-listing for “My Mom’s House,” prospective buyers are taken through the four-bedroom, four-bathroom Caledon home by a series of singing puppets.

The tour of 43 Valleyscape Trail begins in the kitchen, with its quartz countertops, nine-foot island, and stainless steel appliances, as a personified puppet repeatedly croons that “it should be you who buy’s my mom’s house.”

A Muppet-esque puppet joins in as we see the front of the house and the dining room.

Mom herself makes an appearance in the living room, playing a synthesizer in front of the stately fireplace. A fox puppet exclaims over the home’s details — like a finished basement and crown mouldings — before blasting out a brief drum solo.

As we see the primary bedroom, with its large ensuite and walk-in closet, and the custom cabinetry in the home office, we’re accompanied by a continuous chant of: “It could be you…my mom’s house…it should be you….my mom’s house.”





Situated on a ravine lot, the home is listed for $1,898,000. And it does, in fact, belong to Basinski’s mother.

Whether you find the home memorable or not, the song will definitely be stuck in your head for the foreseeable future. Check out the full listing here.