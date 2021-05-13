This Toronto bakery serves incredibly trippy cakes that double as art

This Toronto bakery specializes in stunning and trippy French Entremets cakes that are works of art you’ll want to put on display.

Pretty Little Layers is run by Rochelle Desouza, a pastry chef who fell in love with French Pastry after studying at Le Cordon Bleu.

“I started Pretty Little Layers back home in 2015 but ever since I moved to Canada, I never had the time,” Desouza said on her website. Due to her job and living situation, she put a pause on the concept.

“Right after I graduated from my second Baking Program, I lost my job due to COVID. I tried to stay positive and thought this is the universe’s way of telling me to bring Pretty Little Layers back,” said Desouza.

A French Entremet is a cake that is made up of different layers and textures, according to the pastry chef.

It is typically made up of mousse, followed by a cremeux, a crunchy layer, and a cake base.

Desouza creates her masterpieces using bold and bright colours, and a mix of extravagant flavours like a dark chocolate Irish whiskey, Kahlua Tiramisu and Mango Raspberry among many other options.

To make it more customizable, customers are able to choose from different shapes such as a traditional round cake, a heart shape, a doughnut and more.

Orders can be placed online for pick up, however, due to its popularity, they are sold out until May 23,

All cakes contain gelatin, dairy, eggs, and gluten. They are not made in a nut-free kitchen therefore Pretty Little Layers asks to specify if there are any allergies.