Premier Ford to make an announcement with Minister of Health

Ontario’s premier is expect to make an announcement Monday afternoon at 1 pm with the Minister of Health in Tecumseh, Ontario.

The announcement comes after Doug Ford and Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, confirmed that there would be further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

Premier Ford came under fire last week for lifting capacity limits for concerts and sporting events, while leaving limits in place at restaurants.

An official with the Ontario government confirmed to Daily Hive last week that additional restrictions, such as capacity limits, would be lifted soon.

At a press conference, Dr. Moore told reporters that he would be presenting the province with a plan for lifting restrictions complete with limits to indicate if and when the province may need to reintroduce public health measures.

“We will not be doing this suddenly,” he said on Thursday. “This will be slow, gradual and cautious following data like we’ve been doing for the last year and a half.”

The thresholds that experts are looking at are overall case numbers, test positivity rates and hospital and ICU admissions.

The announcement comes as Ontario reports fewer than 500 new daily COVID-19 cases for the last seven days in a row. More than 83% of the province’s eligible population are fully vaccinated.