Power outage affecting up to 1,200 customers in downtown Toronto

Update: As of 3 pm, power has been restored to all customers.

Thousands of customers are without power in downtown Toronto, and could be for several hours.

Toronto Hydro tweeted just before 1:45 pm on Saturday afternoon that crews were responding to an outage affecting customers across a swath of the downtown core.

Lights were out from Dundas Street West south to Lake Ontario and from Bathurst Street east to Yonge Street.

We’re working with @HydroOne to respond to an outage affecting customers within the following approximate boundaries: Dundas south to the Lake Ontario, and Bathurst east to Yonge. We appreciate your patience this afternoon. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) October 23, 2021

An outage map on the utility company’s website shows that up to 1,200 customers could be affected by the outage. Estimated restoration times range from 6:06 pm to 6:20 pm.

Photos sent to Daily Hive show stopped streetcars, dark traffic lights, and dim buildings. Affected residents described chaos as cars zipped through intersections.

Crews are in the midst of responding to the outage, the cause of which is still currently unknown.

