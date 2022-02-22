Flight service from Toronto to Muskoka returns for first time since start of pandemic

Cottage Country is soon to be just a quick 30-minute flight away.

After being away for two seasons due to the pandemic, Porter Airlines announced that it’s bringing back its service from Toronto to Muskoka, beginning on June 24.

The service between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Muskoka Airport will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. Flights from Toronto will depart at 2:25 pm, while flights from Muskoka will depart at 3:45 pm. Connecting flights are also available via Toronto from various Porter destinations.

“The picturesque Muskoka region is less than a 30-minute flight from downtown Toronto, making it more accessible for Torontonians, as well as other Porter travellers in Canada and the US,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines in a press release.

Flights will run from June 24 until September 6, and a shuttle service will also be available to take passengers from the airport to various destinations across the region.

And you won’t want to miss out on this deal: if you book by March 7, roundtrip fares are as low as $164.

With Muskoka now just 30 minutes away by plane, those looking for a quick getaway can play golf, go on winery tours, and explore historic towns in the area.

Recently, Huntsville, Ontario, located in the Muskoka Region, was included in a list of top road trip destinations in Canada. Of course, there’s no reason why you can’t skip the scenic drive in favour of convenience.