Here’s something to keep in mind the next time you’re making travel plans: Porter Airlines just added several non-stop routes from Toronto to the Maritimes.

The company said that the new routes would connect Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport to Halifax, Fredericton, and Moncton in a release.

Flights to Halifax will begin April 7 with three daily roundtrips in the spring, while Fredericton and Moncton get non-stop flights all year round starting May 5.

The new service certainly makes things more convenient for travellers. The routes will be added to existing flights to the Maritimes with layovers in Montreal and Ottawa.

Gene Cabral, executive vice president of airport management agency PortsToronto and Billy Bishop Airport, said that the new routes are a welcome addition as the downtown airport continues to “rebuild and recover” from the initial impact of the pandemic.

“The year-round, non-stop routes to these three important Atlantic destinations will give travellers more of what they expect from our airport – convenience, efficiency, and excellent service,” he said. He added that the announcement is a reminder of “the importance of travelling and finding new adventures in areas near and far.”

Porter resumed operations in the fall last year after its fleet was grounded for nearly 18 months due to the pandemic-induced travel restrictions. The carrier plans to expand service with the introduction of up to 80 new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft that will begin flying in the second half of this year.

Porter currently flies to several US destinations, including Boston, Chicago, Myrtle Beach, New York, and Washington, with partner destinations in cities like New Orleans, Seattle, and Florida. International partner destinations include sunnier holiday locations like Cancun, Aruba, Punta Cana, and San Juan.

Earlier this week, low-cost carrier Swoop also announced five new US flight routes from Toronto and a major extension of their seasonal services.