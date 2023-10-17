There’s some good news for regular commuters to Ottawa: Porter Airlines has announced it will be adding a new western connection to its flight roster, this time between YYC and YOW.

The new service is set to be offered in the new year, beginning on Valentine’s Day, 2024.

The airline promises a comfortable flying experience including complimentary beer and wine, premium snacks, and fast, free WiFi for all passengers.”

Flights will also have “extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or can be purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares,” according to the company’s website.

“We’re excited to welcome Porter Airlines’ new non-stop flights connecting YOW and YYC. This route not only strengthens business ties, but also offers travellers easy access to the vibrant, culturally rich destinations of Ottawa–Gatineau, and Calgary and the Rockies, two destinations people eagerly seek to explore and engage in business activities,” says Mark Laroche, president and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

The cost of the flight starts at $459. The first scheduled flights are 6:20 pm ET from Ottawa and 8:50 am MT from Calgary.