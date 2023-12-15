Blue Jays release behind-the-scenes look at major Rogers Centre renovations

The Toronto Blue Jays might not be playing baseball right now, but there’s still plenty going on at the Rogers Centre.

Today, the Blue Jays released a video on their YouTube channel documenting the major changes to the team’s ballpark since the season came to a disappointing end in early October.

In the video, the inside of the Rogers Centre — in particular, the 100-level seating bowl and surrounding area — are undergoing demolition and reconstruction as the stadium works through its second consecutive offseason of renovations on a seven-day-a-week project aimed at getting ready for the start of next season.

The new seating design in the 100 Level will be better angled for the baseball experience, with all seats aimed toward the infield, where some former seats down the foul lines forced fans to turn their heads more than they would’ve liked. While the Rogers Centre was formerly used more frequently for football and soccer matches, the Jays are the sole primary tenant of the stadium these days.

“30+ years ago, this stadium was built as a multisport venue. One of the primary goals was to turn that into a ballpark, turning those seats in and giving everyone a fantastic view of the actual play,” said Sanj Perera, senior manager of project management on the renovation.

The stadium will also be introducing a series of three premium clubs throughout the ballpark, located in the 100-level infield and targeted towards the stadium’s season ticket holders.

Toronto’s home opener is now just 115 days away, when they take on the Seattle Mariners on April 8 in their first of 81 home games.