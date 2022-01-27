Ontario reports more than 3,600 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 70 deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario is reporting that 3,645 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and there have been 70 new deaths as of Thursday.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 371 patients from Wednesday. There are 599 patients in ICU, down nine patients from Wednesday.

Of the 599 patients in ICU, 82% were admitted due to COVID-19, and 18% were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is 606, an increase of one from Wednesday.

The province reported at least 5,852 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 11,230 deaths from COVID-19.