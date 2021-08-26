Political campaign signs damaged with anti-Semitic graffiti: police

The York Regional Police (YRP) is investigating an alleged hate crime after several political campaign signs were damaged with anti-Semitic graffiti in Aurora.

Police said they were alerted to the damaged signs around 6:30 am on August 24.

Officers located more than 10 campaign signs sprawled with anti-Semitic graffiti within the boundaries of Yonge Street, St John’s Side Road, Bayview Avenue, and Wellington Avenue.

Police believe the incidents are hate-motivated, and YRP’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and Hate Crime Bureau are investigating.

“York Regional Police does not tolerate hate crime in any form,” the service said.

“Those who victimize others based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police are asking witnesses, anyone with information or video surveillance footage to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7141.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-TIPS.