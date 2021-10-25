Toronto Police are searching for witnesses after a man in his 30s was found shot at a party near Adelaide Street West and John Street on October 16.

The police released a statement saying they are searching for anyone who has information about the shooting incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that when they arrived at the venue, which had between 200 and 300 guests prior to the shooting, there was no one at the scene except for the shooting victim. They described the location as a vacant space that was used to host a party.

The man who was shot remains in hospital in stable condition.

According to the press release, Toronto Police are also looking for information about the event where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).