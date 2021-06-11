Ontario police investigating videos depicting anti-Muslim sentiments shared online

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after several videos depicting anti-Muslim sentiments were posted online.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson confirmed to Daily Hive that officers are aware of at least two videos that have been circulating.

One video allegedly shows three people walking down a street while an individual makes “very inappropriate comments,” and mentions the person charged in the London attack.

A second clip shows the same individual commenting on the attack, which saw four members of the same family killed in a hate-motivated incident on June 7.

The videos have been “causing a lot of concern,” Dickson said, adding that the OPP are “definitely looking into it.”

The OPP was made aware of the videos on June 10, following a preliminary investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS).

HRPS said they’d received “multiple reports” of videos depicting racist and anti-Muslim sentiments, but determined that the incidents did not take place in their jurisdiction.

As such, the investigation into the videos, which HRPS called “offensive and hateful,” was turned over to the OPP.

“Hate and division have no place in Halton and we are committed to fully investigating these incidents and identifying the individual(s) responsible,” HRPS said.

On June 7, four family members of Muslim background were struck and killed by a car in London, Ontario. The city’s police service said the attack was motivated by anti-Islamic sentiments.

A 20-year-old male has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the attack.