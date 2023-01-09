People upset with GO Transit's new policy to close doors before scheduled departures

GO Trains at select stations will now shut their doors one minute before their scheduled departure time and many commuters aren’t too happy with the new policy.

Metrolinx says the new policy will help ensure that trains run on time, and they will be closely monitoring customer feedback on the change.

According to a tweet by GO Transit, the new changes will be applied to Union Station, Durham College Oshawa GO, Old EM GO, and Allandale GO.

Currently, the new changes will be applied to Union Station, Durham College Oshawa GO, Old Elm GO, and Allandale GO. ^IL — GO Transit (@GOtransit) January 6, 2023

Prior to the changes even taking place, many frequent commuters expressed a variety of concerns including confusion regarding departure times and crowded platforms.

One person suggested having the doors close at the scheduled departure time instead to avoid confusion.

Or, hear me out @GOtransit, you could have the doors close at the scheduled departure time and have the trains leave a minute after that so you don’t confuse and anger passengers. This seems like a recipe for disaster. cc: @Metrolinx https://t.co/4ZbGMIp6co — Alex Glista – Stand With 🇺🇦 (@AlexanderGlista) January 7, 2023

Another person suggested that the new policy doesn’t take commuters into consideration.

Wow. I bet the people who made this decision don’t even take the train. Anyone who has caught the train with a minute to spare, or has experienced a go transit operator kindly opening the door for them, would never make this choice. — robbedqweenstan (@robbedqueenstan) January 9, 2023

Other people claimed that it doesn’t make sense for trains to sit idle at stations while herds of passengers are still on the platform.

A minute is such a long time. It may not seem like it, bur when you’re sitting there waiting to leave, it feels like an eternity. They are going to have people running up the steps and banging on the doors, and the CSAs are just gonna have to look them in eye and 🤷‍♂️ — BarrettTO (@SellwoodTO) January 8, 2023

Another person said that unless you’re a regular rider, the chances of you being aware of the new policy are slim.

Interesting new GO Train policy… I don’t understand why they can’t just adjust trains to leave 1 minute earlier. Unless you’re a regular rider, you’d have no way of knowing this, and trip planning applications might give you trip plans that aren’t possible as a result pic.twitter.com/rDKkOVVthz — Zach 🚏🚌 (@VanishingUnder) January 6, 2023

The general consensus among commuters was to adjust the departure time to a minute earlier to reflect the new change.

Then just set the departure time a minute earlier.

Why intentionally lie to people about when they can get to their train? — Sandor Dugalin (@SundialDragon) January 8, 2023

Although GO Trains will be impacted, UP Express and GO Bus services will continue to operate as normal.