People upset with GO Transit's new policy to close doors before scheduled departures

Jan 9 2023, 7:59 pm
GO Trains at select stations will now shut their doors one minute before their scheduled departure time and many commuters aren’t too happy with the new policy.

Metrolinx says the new policy will help ensure that trains run on time, and they will be closely monitoring customer feedback on the change.

According to a tweet by GO Transit, the new changes will be applied to Union Station, Durham College Oshawa GO, Old EM GO, and Allandale GO.

Prior to the changes even taking place, many frequent commuters expressed a variety of concerns including confusion regarding departure times and crowded platforms.

One person suggested having the doors close at the scheduled departure time instead to avoid confusion.

Another person suggested that the new policy doesn’t take commuters into consideration.

Other people claimed that it doesn’t make sense for trains to sit idle at stations while herds of passengers are still on the platform.

Another person said that unless you’re a regular rider, the chances of you being aware of the new policy are slim.

The general consensus among commuters was to adjust the departure time to a minute earlier to reflect the new change.

Although GO Trains will be impacted, UP Express and GO Bus services will continue to operate as normal.

