Restaurant nailed with 8 infractions from Toronto health inspectors but remains open

Jan 9 2023, 3:24 pm
A restaurant popular for its Hakka cuisine has run into trouble with the DineSafe police.

Hakka No. 1 at 2584 Finch Avenue West was nailed with eight infractions when it was visited by Toronto health inspectors last week. Among the infractions was a crucial one for “fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration.”

A full list of infractions is detailed on the DineSafe site.

The list of infractions for Hakka No. 1 on January 5, 2023.

Hakka No. 1’s Finch Avenue location is just one of many for the restaurant chain. It can also be found near Keele and Lawrence as well as two locations in Scarborough and one in Brampton.

The restaurant remains open as it works on resolving the issues.

