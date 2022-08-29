Sports

Toronto Metropolitan University's new team name gets roasted online

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
Aug 29 2022, 4:32 pm
Toronto Metropolitan University’s new team name gets roasted online
Toronto Metropolitan University | Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock

So long, Eggy!

Toronto Metropolitan University has finally chosen a new team name and mascot after months of deliberations.

Behold, the Ryerson Rams are now the TMU Bold.

“In addition to the new team name, a new mascot has also been chosen, changing from a ram to a falcon,” the school announced in a press release.

Apparently, TMU Bold was selected “based on community feedback.”

“People wanted a team name that was unique and confident as well as something that represented the values and aspirations of the university,” TMU said.

Unique, sure. But people are roasting the decision online. Many say it sounds more like a font than an intimidating sports team.

Others are straight up not having it, calling the new name “awful” and “dumb.”

One individual raised a good point. Why not change the team name to TMU Falcons?

Back in June, the shortlist for team names were Bold, Meteors, and Towers. Mascots in the running were a bee, caribou, meteor, moose, squirrel, and tower.

According to TMU, the new team name will be used immediately while new team uniforms and a physical mascot, complete with a nickname and costume, will follow in the coming months.

