Toronto Metropolitan University’s new team name gets roasted online

So long, Eggy!

Toronto Metropolitan University has finally chosen a new team name and mascot after months of deliberations.

Behold, the Ryerson Rams are now the TMU Bold.

A new era starts today 💙💛 You can call us TMU Bold.

Our new mascot will be a falcon. Today is all about our identity, but stay tuned for the launch of our new Bold logo in the weeks ahead.#TMUbold pic.twitter.com/GfbGQEWGWh — TMU Bold (@athleticstmu) August 29, 2022

“In addition to the new team name, a new mascot has also been chosen, changing from a ram to a falcon,” the school announced in a press release.

Apparently, TMU Bold was selected “based on community feedback.”

“People wanted a team name that was unique and confident as well as something that represented the values and aspirations of the university,” TMU said.

Unique, sure. But people are roasting the decision online. Many say it sounds more like a font than an intimidating sports team.

“TMU Bold sounds like a believable mascot and definitely not like the name of a font” – my alma mater https://t.co/RCZ8aNkkUC — Meg Stulberg (@StulbergMegan) August 29, 2022

TMU bold sounds like the name of a font, this is an unprecedented (dare I say bold) choice in collegiate sports team naming. pic.twitter.com/ZMvp0iK6oO — Shane McLean (@ShaneMcLeanLLC) August 29, 2022

will TMU bold be available on adobe fonts? https://t.co/AoKRXb1pES — nico canavo (@nicocanavo) August 29, 2022

“And today we have the TMU Bold up against the U of T Italics” — Major Kee (@mjr_kee) August 29, 2022

Others are straight up not having it, calling the new name “awful” and “dumb.”

TMU Bold is the dumbest name imaginable. My alma mater making me regret go there. — Chris (@Metalleaf) August 29, 2022

TMU Bold? Bro. That is absolutely AWFUL. — Armen Zargarian (@armenzargarian_) August 29, 2022

One individual raised a good point. Why not change the team name to TMU Falcons?

Hahahahahshsh TMU Bold?!! Wtf. If the Mascot is a Falcon, why not call the sports teams the Falcons? TMU Bold is atrocious. Dear lord. 🤣 https://t.co/NO1UeO3Kxt — Rachael Bishop (@87_Rachaelb) August 29, 2022

Back in June, the shortlist for team names were Bold, Meteors, and Towers. Mascots in the running were a bee, caribou, meteor, moose, squirrel, and tower.

According to TMU, the new team name will be used immediately while new team uniforms and a physical mascot, complete with a nickname and costume, will follow in the coming months.