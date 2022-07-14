So long, Eggy the Ram! With a new school name comes new opportunities.

Toronto Metropolitan University is on the hunt for a new mascot and team name. The Mascot and Team Name Committee have been hard at work narrowing down the options.

Since the first poll closed on May 30, the committee received over 2,000 responses. It narrowed it down to three team names and six mascots. People have until Tuesday, July 19, at 11:59 am to cast their vote online.

The shortlist for team names:

The Bold/TMU Bold

The Meteors/TMU Meteors/Met Meteors

The Towers/TMU Towers/Metropolitan Towers

The shortlist for team mascots:

Bee

Caribou

Meteor

Moose

Squirrel

Tower

Not everyone is thrilled about these mascot options, the tower in particular.

tmu considering inanimate objects as a mascot what is going on — Aryaan Kanji (@aryaanman) July 13, 2022

While the shortlists reflect the strongest options that have been selected, the committee says it’s open to hearing other options that have not yet been explored. TMU Emus, maybe?