People are complaining about the TTC's new credit and debit tap feature already

It’s only been one day since the TTC fully updated its Presto machines to accept contactless debit and credit card fare payments across Toronto’s transit system, but riders who have been requesting the feature for years are already complaining about it.

People were pleasantly surprised to find the option showing up on screens at some stations and on some vehicles late last week, with the TTC teasing that there was big news to come before announcing the long-awaited improvement on Thursday, for full implementation Monday.

But people are already citing problems with the new tech.

One woman told local news outlets that she was somehow charged a double fare when walking through the turnstiles at her local subway station, with the reader allegedly docking funds from a credit card that was in her fanny pack while she also tapped her Presto card.

It seems hers was not an isolated experience, either, and some fear there will only be more reports of the same thing happening.

Nope happened to me I had the presto card in my hand and credit card in my bag which must have been too close to the scanner. — Sasa (@SasaOntario) August 15, 2023

Residents are also grumbling about pricing, and wondering if tapping a bank card will end up costing five cents more than a Presto fare, as it could be considered a “cash fare.”

But a press release from the TTC dispels this rumour, stating that anyone paying by bank card “will be charged $3.30, the same as the adult single ride Presto fare.” Unfortunately, this means that seniors’ and other discounts will not be available if paying by credit or debit.

You might also like: You can now officially tap credit and debit to pay on the TTC

WestJet will soon fly directly from Toronto to a BC city known for its wineries

Popular car brand recalls over 11,000 vehicles in Canada

There is also the topic of transaction fees for those whose financial institutions charge them or enforce limits. The public is also curious how the fairly steep fees for accepting these new payment types will be handled on the other side of the equation.

@TTChelps Being able to use your debit/credit card on TTC is clearly convenient. But for those who get a special rate (like seniors), it seems like they will still need to use a Presto Card, correct? Is there another way for my mother to still get her discount? — Dr. Tammy Landau (she/her) (@Dr_Tammy_Landau) August 16, 2023

And, users seem confused about how they will show proof of payment if they get stopped by an inspector, though the TTC has already said that staff devices will be able to read all card types to see if they’ve paid.

The agency told outlets this week, though, that transitgoers should be careful not to lean on or stand too close to Presto readers, as a second charge is possible even though the devices are designed to only be able to read one card at a time.