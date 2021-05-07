Here are the workplaces with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto

Toronto Public Health has updated its list of workplaces facing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city to include several large employers.

Molson Coors, Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport Hotel, and Yaya Foods are among the workplaces added to the list on May 6.

The workplaces have reported outbreaks of seven, 13, and 15 cases, respectively, according to Toronto’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard.

Of the new reports, 21 cases have been linked to Canpar Express, and nine have been linked to Canadian Linen and Uniform Services.

There are currently 68 active outbreaks at workplaces across the city.

To date, the City of Toronto has reported 154,121 COVID-19 cases and 3,149 virus-related deaths.