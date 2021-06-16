Peace Collective closes its flagship Ossington location

The Peace Collective’s flagship store on Ossington Avenue permanently closed this week after selling popular merchandise promoting love for Toronto for five years.

The company is working to reopen its Union Station store and says details about a new flagship location will be coming soon.

“We have loved being a part of the Ossington community and have enjoyed seeing how the street has grown and changed through the years,” Peace Collective said in an Instagram post.

June 13 was the last day the Ossington store facilitated local in-person pickup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE PEACE COLLECTIVE (@peacecollective)

Peace Collective’s founder Yanal Dhailieh wanted to give Torontonians a way to showcase their hometown pride fashionably. The brand is known for its “Toronto vs. Everybody” and “Home is Toronto” apparel.

In recent years it expanded to offer clothes that represent other Canadian cities and several sports teams.

It donates a share of proceeds to community organizations, including the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Food Banks of Canada, and the UN Refugee Agency.

An ice cream shop called Peace Treats also operated beside the flagship store, and it’s not clear where Torontonians will be able to grab their desserts in future.

Daily Hive has reached out to Peace Collective for comment but has not yet heard back.