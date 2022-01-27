Some paused medical procedures are to resume as early as Monday

Ontario has announced that it will be resuming some of the medical procedures it had paused in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Many scheduled medical procedures were put on hold over the last month as the province’s hospitals were quickly overwhelmed by an influx of COVID-19 patients. Surgeries, screenings, and other procedures were put on the back burner to keep ICUs from collapsing.

On Thursday, the province announced that some previously paused procedures would resume on Monday when things like gyms, restaurants, and movie theatres reopen.

According to the Ministry of Health, the following procedures will start up again:

Pediatrics

Diagnostic services

Cancer screening

Some ambulatory clinics

Private hospitals

Independent health facilities

These procedures are often referred to as “elective,” but it’s a bit of a misnomer. Many of these surgeries would be life-saving procedures, such as cancer surgeries, gender-affirming surgeries and the like.

It is not yet clear when hospitals will be able to resume all scheduled procedures. Ontario’s chief medical officer of health told reporters on Thursday that while they’ve been given the green light, it may take time for all hospitals to be able to begin scheduling approved procedures.

“It does not mean all hospitals immediately resume the surgical and procedural activities permitted,” Dr. Kieran Moore said. “We are working with Ontario Health and the sector on this first step with additional details to be provided in the coming days.”