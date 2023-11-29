"Oh, f*ck": Paul Maurice drops a few f-bombs after close loss to Leafs

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice seems to be content with his team’s effort in a close loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last night.

Falling 2-1 to Toronto in a shootout at Scotiabank Arena, Maurice lauded his team’s effort to kill off six different power play opportunities last night for the Leafs.

“We had lots of opportunity to practice [the penalty kill] tonight and we were really really good with it… I thought that game was [a] great hockey game. And then what do we have nine and a half minutes and penalties in the second period and then 4,000 minutes in the third period? Nobody said a bad word to anybody on the ice. It wasn’t that kind of game, that anybody would have to worry that it would get a little bit ugly out there,” Maurice joked in his post-game scrum.

But always a colourful character, Maurice couldn’t help but let a couple of curse words slip out.

“We weren’t perfect, don’t get me wrong, but f***ing, I liked the way we played. I liked the fact that we never lost our composure. Coach was a little sour back there, but the players were good. The players handled it better than the coach.”

Florida actually looked like they’d won the game 2-1 in a shootout via an Evan Rodrigues goal. But a replay review showed the goal was overturned, and Toronto ended up victorious a few moments later. Asked about the replay of the goal, Maurice found himself letting another f-bomb slip.

“You know what I think is important? It’s that they have rules. It’s important that we have them. Because there’s no other way to do that. Because if he rips it off the guy and it goes off his shin pad goes in, is that a goal? That happens so fast. So it wasn’t. It’s important we have rules. Just going with that. F**k.”

The Leafs are back in action on Thursday when they host the Seattle Kraken, while Florida travels to Montreal to visit the Canadiens.