Leafs swap a forward for a defender in latest call-up

In an effort to shake up the lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs have made another roster move.

The team announced Thursday that they have recalled forward Pontus Holmberg to the NHL while loaning defenceman Max Lajoie to the Marlies, their AHL affiliate.

Holmberg was sent down to the AHL just three days ago when the Leafs called up Nick Robertson after an impressive showing to start the Marlies season, loaning the 24-year-old to the AHL in his place.

The move was made after Holmberg had gone scoreless in seven contests with Toronto this season, mainly skating on the team’s fourth line while, in nine games with the Marlies this year, Robertson posted five goals and six assists for a total of 11 points.

Robertson’s kept that pace up, netting a goal and assist in the two games he suited up for with the Leafs this week.

Meanwhile, Lajoie has also had a slow start, going pointless in seven games with the Marlies and one game with the Leafs so far this season.

With a record of 6-5-2 to start the year, the Leafs are currently sitting in fifth place in the Atlantic Division. They’ll have a chance to move up a few spots with back-to-back home games on Friday and Saturday when they host the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks.