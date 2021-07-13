After announcing it was going through a major makeover in 2019, the Park Hyatt Toronto and Oxford Properties unveiled the reopening date of the iconic hotel.

According to the hotel, they will be ready to open their doors in September 2021.

Once reopened, the “re-imagined Park Hyatt Toronto will combine luxury, sophistication, and glamour with a distinctive nod to Canadian heritage, art deco, and literature.”

“Through the evolution and restoration of Park Hyatt Toronto, exceptional personalized service remains the heart of this remarkable transformation,” said Bonnie Strome, General Manager, in a statement.

“We are proud to welcome guests back to the reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto with services from the hotel’s illustrious past while proudly introducing new experiences for its much-anticipated future.”

Besides the hotel itself, the Park Hyatt’s iconic 17th-floor cocktail bar will reopen and be known as the Writers Room, paying homage to the history of literary legends that shared moments in the space.

“This clever interpretation of a classic cocktail bar reflects the bar’s historical significance as a gathering spot for great minds as they take in the unparalleled Toronto skyline views,” said the hotel.

According to the hotel, along with the guest suites, the redevelopment has created 65 luxury rental apartments at Two Avenue Road in the heritage-designated south tower.

The south tower has also been completely restored and retained, making it one of the largest heritage restoration projects in Canada.

The property will also feature 20,000 square feet of prime retail over two floors in the restored south tower with 100 feet of frontage along Bloor Street and Avenue Road.

“We felt a deep sense of obligation to create a destination that not only respects and embraces Park Hyatt Toronto’s storied history, but one that also reflects Toronto’s emergence as a truly global city,” said Tyler Seaman, Head of Hotels and Multi-Residential, North America, at Oxford Properties.

“This project is a celebration of the best of Canada. It’s reflected in its design palette, which is influenced by the Group of Seven, the curated art on display, and right down to the materials we used, including limestone-flooring from Owen Sound.”

Once open, the hotel will feature a “significant permanent art collection highlighting spectacular pieces from renowned Canadian and indigenous artists.”

There will also be a spa and wellness destination with personalized treatments promising a collection of highly curated relaxation services to treat the body and calm the mind.

When the plan was initially announced, the complex was set to re-open in early 2020.

The Park Hyatt website now states the reopening date as September 15, 2021.